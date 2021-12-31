Pak-US technology team visits varsity

LAHORE: In a bid to build stronger connections between tech diaspora in the US, and tech talent in Pakistan, Pakistani American and OPEN Seattle tech delegation, visited the National Incubation Centre Lahore (NICL) at LUMS.

According to a press release, the delegation comprised of technology executives from Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Educative, Leverify, and Data Science Dojo. The guests were given a tour of NICL facilities, including the Makers Lab, a suite of state-of-the-art prototyping workshops; the Facebook Innovation Lab, where virtual and augmented reality solutions come to life; and a co-working space, featuring a plug-and-play set-up. They exchanged detailed insights with Foundation Council members, and the faculty and team at NICL. “It’s heartening to see the rapid growth in Pakistan’s technology space and startup potential” said Moazzam Chaudhry, who heads Product Management at Google Cloud and is the President at OPEN Global. Presenting his vision for NICL, Chairman Saleem Ahmad said: “Solving Pakistan’s biggest problems require extraordinary human capital development.