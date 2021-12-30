Silent wave

People across the country appear to have virtually forgotten about the existence of Covid-19. But the malaise has not yet abandoned us, and according to officials at the National Health Services in the health ministry, the virus could make a big comeback in 2022. In fact, a growing number of cases are being reported already, with over 300 reported on Wednesday, and predictions that this could rise to 3000 or 4000 by February next year. The main factor in this is the Omicron variant of the virus, which has been detected in at least 75 individuals in the country. Pakistan has very limited genome sequencing facilities, and therefore detection of variants is not common. It also appears that Omicron is often asymptomatic – or at least presents symptoms different to those usually seen in the coronavirus – and could be spreading silently among populations, notably in larger cities like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and others, without either the government or citizens able to detect its presence.

It is quite obvious that given this warning Pakistan needs to move into top gear right now. The campaign to bring people into vaccine centres has to be stepped up and vaccines provided for a far larger number of people if we are to save ourselves from a fifth wave of the disease. The NCOC has already announced that booster doses will be available to all persons over 30 after January 1, and will be available at all vaccine centres. This is a good step in the right direction. But the fact also is that people have abandoned SOPs, such as mask wearing or social distancing, and have more or less resumed routine life with people crowding bazaars, restaurants, and very few seen wearing masks outside facilities which require their presence.

In the first place, it is important to educate the public about the Omicron variant, which has so many more mutations in its makeup. The fact that Omicron presents itself in a slightly different fashion to the other variants must also be made known, with the virus appearing essentially like a common cold, with very few other symptoms. Meanwhile, the world also needs to consider how it is to stop the virus from mutating further and further. One reason for this, as health experts at the WHO and in European countries have pointed out, is the unfair distribution of vaccines with poorer countries receiving very limited supplies. The fact that developed countries have hoarded the vaccine leaves none available to those in poorer nations and as a result, mutations continue to arise with the world left as an unsafe place. Pakistan needs to ensure its own population is vaccinated quickly with a far larger proportion receiving the jab. This is essential if we are to prevent what could be an extremely bleak beginning to the next year.