FAFEN expands network

KARACHI: The Free and Fair Election Network’s (FAFEN) newly-elected chairperson and members of the Executive Council were sworn in at a ceremony held during the National Council’s meeting to mark the completion of FAFEN’s transition from a network of civil society organizations (CSOs) to a network of 20 independent regional networks across Pakistan with an accumulative membership of over 500 sub-district (Tehsil) level CSOs.

The FAFEN’s outgoing chairperson Hameedullah Kakar took oath from the FAFEN’s newly-elected Chairperson Mossarat Qadeem, who in turn took oath from the FAFEN’s Executive Council members including Sajid Ali and Zahid Iqbal from Punjab, Mukhtar Javed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nasrullah and Hameedullah Kakar from Balochistan, Younas Bandhani and Jan Odhano from Sindh and Anbreen Ajaib.

The outgoing chairperson felicitated the new chairperson and members of the Executive Council. Mossarat Qadeem acknowledged the role of the outgoing chairperson and pledged to steer the FAFEN to new successes while adhering to its guiding principles and rules. At the ceremony, all the National Council members resolved to continue their efforts for strengthening democratic accountabilities.

The National Council comprises six members from Punjab, six from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five from Sindh and two from Balochistan of leading civil society organizations including BEDARI, Center for Peace and Development (CPD), Farmers Development Organization (FDO), Youth Organization (YO), Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), Samaj Development Foundation (SDF), Community Development Foundation (CDF), Baanh Baeli (BB), United Rural Development Organization (URDO), Takhleeq Foundation (TF), PAIMAN Alumni Trust, Community Development Program (CDP), Sangat Development Foundation (Sangat), Sungi Development Foundation (Sungi), Sudhaar Society (Sudhaar), Integrated Regional Support Programme (IRSP), Community Awareness Raising Advocacy Venture Around Needs (CARAVAN), Welfare Association Jared (WAJ) and Goth Seengar Foundation (GSF).