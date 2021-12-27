Not so secular

India is supposed to be a secular and democratic state, although it does not behave like either. Since the BJP government took over, India has been mistreating its minorities – especially Muslims, who in some areas are not even allowed to offer Friday prayers in mosques. The plight of people in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) is no secret either.

What is truly unfortunate, however, is that the world seems to have turned a blind eye to Indian atrocities. The inhumane acts of the ruling party are fast pushing India to the brink of a civil war.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad