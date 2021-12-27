Barren lands

Pakistan is losing 27,000 hectares of natural forest areas annually. Forest are considered great ‘carbon sinks’ as they absorb more carbon dioxide than they release. However, when they are burnt, huge amounts of carbon dioxide – a major greenhouse gas – are released into the atmosphere, which leads to global warming.

Pakistan is fast climbing the climate-vulnerability ladder and now ranks as the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change. This could lead to various environmental hazards, including flooding. In July, Islamabad experienced heavy rainfall that turned into a flood. Karachi too has been at risk of floods for many years. In the same month, many parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced flash floods, and in September, heavy monsoon rains flooded the roads of Karachi. Forests could help prevent these floods, while excessive deforestation will aggravate the situation. The government should come up with an effective strategy to combat deforestation and its adverse impacts on the climate.

Usba Fayyaz

Lahore