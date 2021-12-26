PM says corruption-free Pakistan is his priority

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the government was striving for a corruption-free society and a system that helped poor and disadvantaged sections of the society.

In a message on the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Imran said, “Pakistan is facing internal and external challenges and the only way to overcome them is to adhere to the Quaid's ideology of unity, faith and discipline”.

“Today, we are celebrating the birthday of our great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It is a matter of pride for our generation and our children that they were born in an independent Pakistan, which could not have become our destiny without the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam. Muhammad Ali Jinnah realized the importance of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent where all citizens have the right to freedom of religion, profession and equal opportunities,” he noted.

He emphasized Quaid-e-Azam's determination to unite the nation in spite of great challenges and opposition was made possible by his steadfastness.

In order to overcome difficulties and challenges, he was guided by the firm belief in Allah Almighty and the principles of the Holy Prophet Peace be Upon Him, he said.

“Today, I would like to emphasize to our youth that Jinnah's honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication to a greater cause made him our great leader, the Quaid-e-Azam. We as a nation need to adopt these attributes in order to realize the vision of a developed, progressive and tolerant Pakistan.

According to Quaid's vision, our government strives for a corruption-free society and a system that helps the poor and disadvantaged. Pakistan is facing internal and external challenges and the only way to overcome them is to adhere to the Quaid's ideology of unity, faith and discipline,” he said.

Imran said, “Today is the day to unite with the same spirit as our forefathers were united during the independence movement. Let us work together to end our differences on the basis of caste, creed and creed. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant us strength and unity to become the strongest nation on earth according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Office says Pakistan Citizen Portal is the voice of minorities.

In the last three years, 10,700 members of the Christian community have registered on the Pakistan Citizen Portal, including more than 1300 women.

A total of 13,430 complaints were reported of which 95% were settled, the PMO report said while in the context of resolved complaints, 6664 people expressed their views, whereas overall, the percentage of satisfaction expressed on the services of the portal was 50%.

The highest numbers of 2366 complaints were received regarding power and energy sector: Municipal services complaints were 2031; Christian community 100% satisfied with Health Justice Card facility, whereas Christian community 90% satisfied with farmers and agriculture, 79% satisfied with Auditor General while 75% satisfaction from State Life and 72% satisfaction from NADRA and 24,532 people from all minority communities have registered on the Pakistan Citizen Portal. About 95% of the complaints have been settled, the report said.