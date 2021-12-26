Christian community celebrates Christmas with enthusiasm

The Christian community in Karachi, just like other parts of the world, celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on Saturday with traditional festivities and holiday cheer amid tight security.
Churches were decorated with Christmas trees and illuminated with colourful lights in various areas of the city with Christian neighbourhoods, including Essa Nagri, Paharganj, Kashmir Colony, Mehmoodabad, Michael Town, Zia Colony, Taiser Town and other areas.
One could see twinkling lights and stars, and other trinkets such as bells, pine cones, apples, candies, balloons and other items of decorations at homes and churches.
A large number of members of the Christian community attended prayers at churches in Karachi, offering special prayers in honour of Christmas and for global peace, national integrity, solidarity and prosperity.
People also held cake-cutting ceremonies and exchanged gifts.
To ensure that the situation remained peaceful, a heavy contingent of police and Rangers were deployed around churches throughout the province.
Willam Sadiq, a Christian activist who attended the prayers with his family at a church in Essa Nagri, said that Christmas was a day of happiness and reminded one to follow the path of peace and learn tolerance while living with people of various religions.
He added that he did not only celebrate this day with his Christian friends but also with his Muslim neighbours as well, who always sent gifts to his home on Christmas.
