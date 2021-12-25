‘Safety of citizens’ lives, property on police priority’

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus is continiously holding ‘open court’ (Khuli kutchery) on daily basis in which a large number of police personnel and citizens participated on Friday.

IGP Islamabad listened to the problems of citizens and for their immediate solution, he issued orders to the concerned officers on the spot, while issuing orders to submit the report by taking legal action in the given time frame on marked applications.

The IGP said that it is our prime responsibility to use all available resources to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and to resolve their problems on priority basis.

He said that citizens at ‘Open Kutchery’ should be treated in a respectful manner and their trust on police department to be won through resolving their issues.

Holding the open court will also ensure self-accountability. Immediate solution of the public complains is our first priority, solve every citizen's problem as if it is your own problem, IGP addressed the police officers and said solve every citizen's problem as if it is your own problem, every citizen has equal rights, all applications will be decided on merit.