‘White-collar mega corruption cases NAB’s top priority’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that white-collar crime mega corruption cases are top-most priority of NAB and all resources are being used for their logical conclusion in order to bring big fish to justice who have looted billions of rupees from the country and the nation.

"Eradication of corruption today is the voice of the whole nation as corruption is not only a major obstacle in the way of national development and prosperity of the country but also deprives the deserving people of their due rights as per law," he said in a statement on Friday. Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB has devised a comprehensive and effective anti-corruption strategy under the policy of accountability for all, which includes awareness, prevention and enforcement.

"Excellent results of this strategy are pouring in besides enhancing reputation and image of NAB," he said. He said committed to a corruption-free Pakistan, the outstanding performance of NAB was appreciated by leading national and international organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mashaal Pakistan.