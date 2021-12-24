Hamza sets sights on world junior squash title

ISLAMABAD: Newly-crowned US Junior Squash champion Hamza Khan is eyeing world junior title in a year’s time, saying he defeated all the leading contenders on his way to winning gold in Philadelphia.

In an exclusive talk with ‘The News’ from Dallas (USA) where he is training these days, 16-year-old Hamza said he was keenly waiting for the World Junior dates to be finalised.

“No one knows at this point of time as to when the World Junior Squash (individual) will be held. I am keenly looking forward to the World Junior Squash Championship where I am sure I can perform well and am confident to end the 36-year-old drought. All those players who can seriously challenge me including Egyptians were there in the US Open where ultimately I have to compete against my countryman for the title.”

It was Jansher Khan who last won the world junior for the country in 1986. Since then, Pakistan has failed to produce a junior champion. Many came close to the title but none succeeded in ensuring coveted honours for the country.

“I won the British Open under-15 two years back and was looking forward to the under-17 title next year. The COVID-19 hit hard all the sports events as a result some internationals including the British Open was canceled. Now I have focused my eyes on the world juniors title,” Hamza said.

Before flexing his muscles in the world junior title, Hamza and Noor will be seen representing Pakistan in the Asian junior team event to be held in Thailand in April and then in the Asian Individual Junior to be held in June.

“From here on my effort has been to prepare in a systematic way for the coveted world title. I would make my best effort to win all the junior titles in a run up to the World Juniors,” Hamza said.

Hamza has trained under the guidance of his uncle and former world No 12 Shahid Zaman in Boston ahead of the US Open.

“I am spending my time in training and will continue to do so once I return to Pakistan in January.”

The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) also planning continuous training camps for the youngsters with the main focus to prepare them for the future junior and senior events.

Air Marshal Aamir Masood in a recent interview with ‘The News’ announced investing in juniors in a big way by bringing in internationally recognized coaches and ensuring regular international exposure for the talented and result producing youth.

“We have decided to hire two internationally recognized coaches to work on youth at different centres. Besides hiring foreign coaches, we have already started financially backing our provincial associations to broaden the pool of players and to spread the games to school level. We have given an initial amount of Rs1 million to each provincial association for the purpose. More financial assistance would be given to these associations in order to unearth the talent and help the PSF in staging renaissance of the game in the country,” Aamir said.