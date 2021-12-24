Ex-DHO Sanghar gets seven years in prison in illegal appointment case

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court, Sukkur, on Thursday handed former district health officer (DHO), Sanghar, seven years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs100 million in an illegal appointment case. Reports said Fareed Anwar Kazi, judge of the Accountability Court, after examining the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur, against the former DHO Sanghar, Ghulam Hussain Unar for violating the codal formalities in recruiting 94 employees from Grade 1 to 5, sentenced the accused with an imprisonment of seven years with a fine of Rs100 million. Police took the convict into custody and shifted him to the Central Prison, Sukkur.
