Ashrafi, Maulana Tariq Jameel call on Sri Lankan HC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel called on Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohan Vijay Vikrama Wednesday and expressed grief over the Sialkot tragedy.

Talking to media following the meeting with Sri Lankan High Commissioner, Hafiz Ashrafi said Maulana Tariq Jameel has also come at Sri Lankan High Commissioner to express his grief and condolence over the Sialkot tragedy.

Maulana Tariq Jameel during his meeting with the Sri Lankan High Commissioner said, “We are ashamed and apologise for the Sialkot tragedy. We are also grateful to the people of Sri Lanka”. Ashrafi said prosecution matters in this particular case are moving speedily.

“When I went to the said factory, in which the lynching incident took place with Sri Lanka national Priyantha Kumara, the people there told me that when the slain engineer was being lynched, he had said, ‘don’t kill me, I recite the ‘Kalima’.

Hafiz Ashrafi said factory owners have promised to bear the expenditures of education up to the university level for the children of Priyantha Kumara. In addition, he said another engineer has been invited and appointed from Sri Lanka to replace the slain engineer in the very factory of Sialkot.

“We are also grateful to the Lankan national on his willingness to work in the factory,” he added. There is no oppression in our religion, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, adding that this is sheer brutality and the wrongdoers will be given exemplary punishment.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vijay Vikrama said the Sri Lankan government is fully satisfied with the steps taken by Pakistani government in this connection. ­