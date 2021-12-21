PTI starts consultations to select aspirants for KP tehsil chairman slots

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local chapter has initiated a consultative process to finalise aspirants for chairman slots for five tehsils of the Mansehra district. The local government election was held in 17 districts of KP on Sunday. The election will be held in the remaining districts of the province in January in the second phase.

“This time the tehsil and women office-bearers of the party and workers have been given an extreme authority to select the aspirants for chairman slots for five tehsils. The women could also be the possible choice to contest election for the slots directly,” Taimur Saleem Khan Swati, the PTI’s district general secretary, told reporters here on Monday. He said that party’s central nomination committee has given a green single to the district body to finalise aspirants for five tehsils of Mansehra district, including Oghi, Mansehra, Balakot, Baffa-Pakhal and Darband.

“We have summoned the Mansehra tehsil’s meeting for December 22 where name for the Tehsil’s chairman aspirant would be finalised,” Swati said. He said names of the aspirants from the party for the other tehsils would also be finalised through the same mechanism and meetings would be followed gradually.

“This democratic process of nominating the aspirants would pave the way for the party to field the strongest and noncontroversial candidates in the district,” Swati said. The district general secretary said that if a woman activist was unanimously recommended by the tehsil, women office-bearers and workers, she might be awarded the party ticket for the chairman‘s ffice.