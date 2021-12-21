PHF may hire more coaches for future assignments

KARACHI: After Asian Hockey Championship 2021 in Dhaka, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) would induct more coaches and assistant coaches for the training of senior and junior teams on the request of newly-appointed head coach Siegfried Aikman, 'The News' learnt on Sunday.

Informed sources said that the new head coach wanted to enhance his coaching staff for the training and preparation of Pakistan’s senior and junior teams as there are multiple competitions scheduled in 2022 and 2023.

The senior team will participate in Asian Games 2022 in China, South Asian Games 2022, Commonwealth Games 2022, Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament 2022, Asia Cup 2022 and World Cup 2023.

The juniors will take part in World Cup 2023 and some four-nation events and bilateral series. Aikman has a comprehensive plan for the training of both teams keeping in mind their future assignments and their current strength.

Pakistan are currently ranked 17th in the world. These coaches would be experienced, most probably former Olympians who have worked with Pakistan team in the past, an official said.

Sources said that former captain Olympian Tahir Zaman and Pakistan's most capped player Olympian Waseem Ahmed are the top contenders for the coaching positions. Besides, a goalkeeping coach will also be appointed, the sources said.

Final decisions in this respect will be taken in January. Pakistan hockey suffered a lot due to not playing international competitions during the last two years.

The performance of junior team in the recently held World Cup in India showed that the Greenshirts would have to work hard to improve their standard for the next World Cup which will be held in 2023.

The senior team also did not play outstandingly in the ongoing Asian Hockey Championship but it managed to qualify for the semifinals. The sources said that Aikman has long associations with some former Pakistan hockey stars. He has conducted hockey coaching courses for trainers and coaches with some Pakistani players, including Tahir Zaman.