Trade and ties between Kazakhstan, Pakistan discussed

Islamabad: The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin held a meeting with the former president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CEO Sardar Group of Companies Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan. During the meeting, issues of increasing trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan were discussed, says a press release.

Sardar Yasir ilyas Khan appreciated his efforts towards developing a paradigm shift in increasing bilateral trade volume between the two countries from $6 million to $20 million during Nov 21. This is a big indicator of brighter future trade possibilities between the two countries. As of today, the bilateral trade volume between the two nations is estimated to be approximately $75 million dollars. However, it was discussed that there is ample potential to exponentially grow this relation to well over half a billion based on improved trade policies and marketing the relevant products and services of both countries.

The Kazakhstan envoy apprised Sardar Yasir Ilyas about the high-profile joint business conference followed by trade exhibition in the second quarter of 2022 which would further enhance the trade industry and business avenues.

He also shared his efforts towards the introduction of direct flights to Kazakhstan which would greatly give boost to tourism in both countries. Since both nations share close proximity, diversified landscape, common cultures, taste and value systems this would certainly be mutually beneficial in the long term. Collaboration of the academic front was also discussed by the signing of MOUs with reputable institutions such as Quaid-i-Azam University, where students from Kazakhstan can transfer to and complete their education in addition to companies from Kazakhstan can take benefit of the vast R&D segments at reputable institutions such as NUST, NUTECH and IST.

Sardar Yasir stressed the need of further expanding the bilateral trade especially in the field of Pharmaceuticals, agriculture, leather, furniture and IT products/services as Pakistan has great potential in these fields.