Swati inaugurates special Christmas train

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has inaugurated the "Christmas Peace Pray Train" as part of Christmas celebrations during a ceremony Friday. He also cut a cake and greeted the Christian community.

Talking to media persons, the minister said that the ceremony was aimed to share the Christmas celebrations with Christian community and promoting interfaith harmony. Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati said that Christmas train would travel from Lahore to Karachi and for this purpose two additional coaches had been attached to Allama Iqbal Express. Azam Swati while addressing a function at Lahore Railway Station said: “My job is to protect the rights of all the minorities working in Pakistan Railways regardless of their religious affiliation and whenever they need me I and my officers stand shoulder to shoulder with them”.