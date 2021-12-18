National squash coach resigns

KARACHI: National squash coach Rehman Gul has resigned due to personal reasons and he will be released by the end of this month.
It has been learnt that Gul resigned during the national team’s tour to Malaysia for participation in Asian Team Championship last month.
“His resignation due to personal reasons has been accepted and he will be released by the end of this month,” said an official of Pakistan Squash Federation when contacted.
It is to be noted that PSF has not had any qualified coaches on its panel since the sacking of Fahim Gul (level-3 coach) and Jamshed Gul.
Now, PSF is running its coaching system with the help of lower-level associate coaches hired on an interim basis.
Earlier this year, PSF contacted Umar Hayat through one of its coaches Fazal Shah and asked if he was interested in joining the federation as the national coach.
Later, PSF Secretary Tahir Sultan called Umar and invited him to Chaklala to talk about the contract details.
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja was full of praise for the national team for their...
LONDON: The Premier League on Thursday postponed six more matches due to the wave of coronavirus infections hitting...
ADELAIDE: England were battling to stay in the second Ashes Test on Friday after Australia removed both openers in a...
ISLAMABAD: Harman Pareet Singh struck a brace, banging the board twice on the first two penalty corners as India beat...
ISLAMABAD: Nasir Iqbal kept Pakistan’s hopes alive in the Asian Squash Individual Championship with a convincing...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s prolific weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt created history when he won a silver medal in the World...
Comments