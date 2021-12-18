National squash coach resigns

KARACHI: National squash coach Rehman Gul has resigned due to personal reasons and he will be released by the end of this month.

It has been learnt that Gul resigned during the national team’s tour to Malaysia for participation in Asian Team Championship last month.

“His resignation due to personal reasons has been accepted and he will be released by the end of this month,” said an official of Pakistan Squash Federation when contacted.

It is to be noted that PSF has not had any qualified coaches on its panel since the sacking of Fahim Gul (level-3 coach) and Jamshed Gul.

Now, PSF is running its coaching system with the help of lower-level associate coaches hired on an interim basis.

Earlier this year, PSF contacted Umar Hayat through one of its coaches Fazal Shah and asked if he was interested in joining the federation as the national coach.

Later, PSF Secretary Tahir Sultan called Umar and invited him to Chaklala to talk about the contract details.