Additional burden

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is still imposing exorbitant charges in the name of Passing Unregistered Gas (PUG) on numerous consumers. These charges are often added to the bill without customers being given any prior notice.
According to the SSGC, since aging gas meters are unable to record the correct gas use when they are replaced it adds the charges for previous over use. These charges are a huge financial burden on customers, who are already having trouble making ends meet. The government should withdraw or write off the PUG charges, particularly in view of the high inflation prevailing in the country.
M Mumtaz Hussain
Karachi
