Steps to control pollution discussed

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Institute of Energy and Environmental Engineering (IEEE), organised a seminar titled “Understanding and Combating Smog-the Fifth Season of Pakistan” in collaboration with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Saleem was the chief guest while PHA Chairman Engr Yasir Gillani, IEEE Director Prof Dr Hamed Sattar, Assistant Professor Dr Zaeem Bin Babar, faculty members and students participated in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Mahmood Saleem highlighted the proven simple solutions to replace inefficient household burners with efficient ones, incentivising farmers to use mechanical means to prepare fields for cultivation instead of stubble burning. Engr Yasir Ali Gillani highlighted the role of urban forests and plantation with ecological balance between anthropogenic activities and nature. Prof Hamed Sattar stressed on intensive collaboration with governmental agencies and industries to properly address all national issues, including smog.

IEEE Assistant Professor Dr Zaeem Bin Babar highlighted the long-term and quick approaches to control and minimise air pollution.

Sohail Ali Naqvi, Senior Manager ILES/Head Freshwater Program WWF- Pakistan, gave briefing on specific projects of WWF associated with energy and environmental conservation. He described modus operandi on social ways of living in a developing country with optimised logistics and public transportation infrastructure to minimise primary and secondary emissions precursors of smog.

Presentation session was concluded by “Smog Awareness Walk” in which more than 100 academicians, collaborators, and students participated.