CM okays Rs3.14m for patients treatment

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved release of Rs3.14 million funds for treatment of seven deserving patients.

According to details, a sum of Rs1.35 million has been approved for Bahawalnagar’s Abiha Amir for cochlear implant surgery, Rs1 million for cancer patient Samina Sattar of Muzaffargarh, Rs3 lakh for kidney patient Riaz Hussain of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs1.77 lakh for cancer patient Kulsoom Bibi of Bahawalpur, Rs1.51 lakh for Muhammad Waseem of DG Khan and Rs1.63 lakh for Muhammad Arshad of Lodhran District.

PUBLIC SERVICE: The chief minister said that the PTI-led government has been responding to a spate of political negativity through an agenda of public service.

In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister said that the government was given a five-year mandate and it would complete its constitutional tenure. However, the conspirators would continue to bewail during this period, he added. The PTI government was the most transparent as it has set worth following examples of transparency, he underscored and added no one could dare usurp the national resources now. He regretted that records of corruption were set in the past in the shape of commissions and kickbacks and billions were siphoned off in the past and every day used to start with a new corruption scandal.