APS martyrs paved way for secure Pakistan: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the whole nation paid tribute to the sacrifices of Army Public School (APS) martyrs, who unified the nation against the menace of terrorism with their blood.

In his message, the chief minister said the nation would always remember the sacrifices of APS Peshawar teachers and students. This day would continue to remind the nation of the APS martyrs, he added. The martyred students paved the way for a safe and secure Pakistan with their blood and gave new courage to the nation. The APS teachers and students are heroes of the nation, he said and added that 220 million Pakistanis express solidarity with martyrs’ families on this day. It is most satisfying that the terrorists were sent to hell in Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad after Operation Zarb-e-Azb, the chief minister concluded.

OPP: Usman Buzdar Thursday said the conspirators in the opposition parties were bent upon impeding the development journey in the province. In a statement issued here, he said that all conspiracies would be foiled, adding those engaged in criticism for the sake of criticism did not want solution to the public problems. However, he added, the government was responding to such elements through an agenda of public service and no one would be allowed to interrupt the mission, he added. In line with the vision of PM Imran Khan, the mission of public service would be accelerated as people want development and prosperity, he said. The politics of anarchy would not succeed as the negative politics of the opposition had ended in a fiasco. Only the agenda of public service would prevail while the anarchistic elements have been fully exposed, the CM added.

EXPATS: A delegation of expatriate Pakistanis called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to apprise him of their problems. Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairman Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hassan and others were also present. The chief minister promised to solve overseas Pakistanis’ problems on priority, saying that feasible proposals would be welcomed. The expatriates are an asset to the country and the PTI-led government had won their hearts by giving them their right to vote, he added.

He regretted that expats’ problems were ignored in the past as the previous government bragged about its performance while delivering less.

The opposition had, again, exposed itself by opposing the voting right to the overseas Pakistanis, he deplored. The overseas Pakistanis could access their Punjab-related records with a click at the Pakistan embassies websites, he added. The delegation thanked the CM for taking a personal interest in solving their problems and appreciated the Punjab government steps.