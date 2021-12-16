Man exonerated in Malcolm X murder sues New York state

New York: One of two men wrongfully imprisoned for decades over the 1965 assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X sued New York state for at least $20 million in damages on Wednesday.

Muhammed A. Aziz was exonerated last month by a US judge who acknowledged he had been the victim of a gross miscarriage of justice in the high-profile murder. "Those responsible for depriving me of my liberty and for depriving my family of a husband, a father, and a grandfather should be held accountable," Aziz, 83, said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.