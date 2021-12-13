Zuma releases book to ‘set record straight’

Johannesburg: South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma, accused of orchestrating the systematic plunder of government coffers during his rule, launched a new book on Sunday in which he intends "to the set record straight".

Titled "Jacob Zuma Speaks", the book comes after the 79-year-old was released from prison in September due to ill health, just two months into a 15-month sentence for continually refusing to appear before a corruption inquiry.