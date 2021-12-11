Too quick, too slow

This refers to the editorial ‘State of impasse’ (December 1). It is surprising to know that members from Sindh and Balochistan have still not been appointed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) – despite the expiry of the 145 days allowed for the purpose. It must also be admitted that the opposition’s stance that vacancies be filled on the basis of merit is the PTI’s suggestion that the government and the opposition choose one member each.

Also, Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry has hinted that the government may not release funds for the upcoming elections unless they are conducted through electronic voting machines (EVMs). This is needless interference in the jurisdiction of another state institution. Given that number of experts have warned against the idea of using EVMs in haste and that the EVMs and the internet-based voting proposed for overseas Pakistanis is vulnerable to hacking, jumping almost blindfolded into a misadventure seems unadvisable.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi