 
close
Saturday December 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

France hit by flooding

By AFP
December 11, 2021

BAYONNE, France: Rivers overflowed their banks across a large swath of southwest France on Friday after heavy rains lashed the region overnight, leading to evacuations of dozens of residents. Warm southern winds that have melted snowbanks in the Pyrenees mountains in recent days also contributed to the flooding, which could persist for several days.