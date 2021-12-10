CDA chairman visits tourist spots

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking all possible steps to promote tourism in Islamabad, a spokesman of CDA said on Thursday.
In this context renovation work is being completed while provision of missing facilities at these spots are also being ensured. The CDA Chairman along with senior officials on Thursday visited various places in Islamabad and inspected ongoing development work at these tourist places. According to the details, Chairman CDA inspected facilities available for tourists at Lake View Park, Shakarparian, Daman Koh and other tourist spots and the ongoing development works at these places. On this occasion, the CDA Chairman directed that washrooms be constructed for the convenience of special persons.
