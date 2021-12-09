Mohmand Dam’s 1st unit to start working by Dec 2025

LAHORE: Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Wednesday said first unit of Mohmand Dam project will start working by December 2025.

WAPDA chairman Lt. Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) brief on the projection to a delegation of National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives. The delegation visited the site of Mohmand Dam being constructed by WAPDA on River Swat in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

During the visit, the delegation had a round of the various components, including diversion tunnels, spillway, dam axis, and power intake to review progress on the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Junaid Akbar said Mohmand Dam is a significant project to cope with water and energy needs of the country, therefore, on time completion of the project is all the more important. He directed WAPDA to ensure completion of the project in accordance with the timelines.

The delegation was briefed that Mohmand Dam is the 5th highest concrete-face-rock-fill Dam (CFRD) in the world. Construction work on as many as 13 sites is simultaneously underway on the project. These sites include diversion tunnels, power intake and power waterway, spillway, re-regulation pond, left bank irrigation tunnel, switchyard, power house, main dam abutment, access roads, and project colony.

According to WAPDA, Mohmand Dam will have a capacity to store about 1.2-million-acre feet (MAF) of water and help mitigate floods in Peshawar, Charsadda and Naushera. Besides, supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land, about 18,237 acres of new land will also be irrigated.

Mohmand Dam Power House will generate 800 megawatt (MW) hydel electricity, contributing 2.86 billion units of low-cost and environment-friendly hydel electricity annually to the national grid.

In addition, 300 million gallons water per day will also be provided to Peshawar for drinking purpose.