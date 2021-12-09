This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the terrible state of the road that connects Rawat to the Dhan Gali Bridge in Kashmir.

Presently the road is in an awful condition. It is full of potholes, which is dangerous. Given that it connects to Rawalpindi and Islamabad where locals often go for medical assistance, the depleted condition can present numerous problems. Moreover, since these areas are frequented by visitors and travellers, they should be improved to increase ease of travel for them. A number of people have tried to register complaints with the authorities – to no avail. The government should look into the matter urgently.

Mubeen Ali

Mirpur