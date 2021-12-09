This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the terrible state of the road that connects Rawat to the Dhan Gali Bridge in Kashmir.
Presently the road is in an awful condition. It is full of potholes, which is dangerous. Given that it connects to Rawalpindi and Islamabad where locals often go for medical assistance, the depleted condition can present numerous problems. Moreover, since these areas are frequented by visitors and travellers, they should be improved to increase ease of travel for them. A number of people have tried to register complaints with the authorities – to no avail. The government should look into the matter urgently.
Mubeen Ali
Mirpur
The prime minister announced to confer Malik Adnan with the Tamgha e Shujaat for trying to save the Sri Lankan factory...
This refers to the editorial ‘Covid audit’ . It discusses that the auditor general’s report on the Covid-19...
It seems as though people have become extremely intolerant and ignorant these days. Our society seems to be fast...
At the risk of beating the old drum, I say that our political parties are only interested in playing blame games. They...
Women can contribute significantly in all areas of the country’s growth, but this is only possible if they are given...
The morbid lynching of a Sri Lankan citizen has appalled everyone. However, this vicious killing is not the first of...