Noshin Kazmi’s suicide: Forensic analysis establishes student’s handwriting

SUKKUR: Twelve days after Dr Noshin Kazmi’s suicide, the Police has confirmed that the suicide note found in her room matched with the student’s handwriting.
Dr Noshin Kazmi, a fourth year student of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room in midNovember.
The suicide was strongly contested by her family and friends and police are investigating any foul play. The suicide note was recovered from the hostel room of Kazmi. The SSP Larkana, Imran Qureshi, confirmed the forensic analysis of the suicide note has confirmed that the handwriting on the note matches with that of the deceased student.
SSP Qureshi, said that he has informed the student’s parents of the forensic examination report. The police however is awaiting the reports of post-mortem and other investigations for a conclusive determination of the cause of death, he said.
