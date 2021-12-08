Khattak claims PTI will sweep LG polls

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Tuesday condemned the lynching of Sri Lankan national by a mob in Sialkot and said that media had reported his statement out of context about the tragic incident.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the media had presented one side of the picture and distorted facts about his statement with reference to the gory incident. “I condemn the cruel act of killing a Sri Lankan national, which earned shame for the country and the nation,” he said, adding that leaders of opposition parties were now scoring political points by blowing his statement out of proportion about the tragedy.

He said that most of the accused in the killing had been arrested and raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining ones to bring them to court of law and award them exemplary punishment.

About the local government elections, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had fielded its

candidates on all seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who are capable of defeating the rivals with a big margin in the local government elections slated for December 19.

He said the PTI candidates sweep LG elections on the basis of performance and good governance. He lashed out at the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement for their double standards and deceiving masses with hollow slogans.

Pervez Khattak said that the PDM was holding public meetings to save its own leaders and blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop the accountability process launched by him to make those who had plundered the national wealth accountable. “The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party during their rule had done nothing for the development of country and welfare of people but only filled their own coffers,” he alleged.

He said the country was faced with the challenges of price-hike and financial crunch owing to the flawed policies of previous governments.

He said that the prime minister was making efforts to steer the country out of the economic crisis, end the menace of corruption and improve the standard of living of the common man.

About the PDM, the minister said that it was now a closed chapter as its leaders had failed to attract masses through hollow slogans. “The PDM leaders claimed to be the champions of democracy, but they are now opting for undemocratic means to dislodge the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government,” he said.

Pervez Khattak said that PDM had no proper agenda and it only wanted protection for its own leaders and their plunder.

He said that the opposition parties wanted to save its leaders, who were facing inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corrupt practices. “The PTI government will complete its constitutional tenure and present the fifth budget next year,” he said, adding that the PDM leaders had lost trust of the people owing to their double standards.

About government economic policies, he said that scores of families were lifted from the poverty line through various projects, including Ehsaas Programme, Ration cards and others initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

