Keeping up

Human development is crucial for the welfare of people. It is an investment aimed at building an educated and healthy workforce to increase productivity in a way that not only benefits individuals but also the state and society. Education is a key factor in this development. When a skilled, highly motivated, and properly trained person enters the workforce, he/she inevitably contributes to the country’s economic growth and prosperity. Unfortunately, successive governments in Pakistan have overlooked this important factor. As a result, it has lagged behind in all social sectors. Bickering, economic stagnation, and crumbling public faith in state institutions have become hallmarks of the country’s politics. There is a dire need to invest in human capital so that Pakistan can also reap the dividends of the twenty-first century.

A K Meo

Kasur