Keeping up

Wednesday December 08, 2021
Human development is crucial for the welfare of people. It is an investment aimed at building an educated and healthy workforce to increase productivity in a way that not only benefits individuals but also the state and society. Education is a key factor in this development. When a skilled, highly motivated, and properly trained person enters the workforce, he/she inevitably contributes to the country’s economic growth and prosperity. Unfortunately, successive governments in Pakistan have overlooked this important factor. As a result, it has lagged behind in all social sectors. Bickering, economic stagnation, and crumbling public faith in state institutions have become hallmarks of the country’s politics. There is a dire need to invest in human capital so that Pakistan can also reap the dividends of the twenty-first century.

A K Meo

Kasur