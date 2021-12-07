Biomass Resource Unit inaugurated in PU

LAHORE: Punjab University’s fully functional Biomass Resource Unit (BRU) was inaugurated by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad at Botanical Garden, New Campus on Monday. Besides senior PU officials, Principal Investigator of the Project Dr M Shafiq, Dr Aisha Nazir and other researchers were present on the occasion.

Punjab University believes that Biomass Resource Unit established by PU scientists, could provide high quality fertilizers, strengthen agricultural economy, contribute to environment protection, utilise solid waste in a proper way and save billions of rupees.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the BRU would enable people to be self-sufficient in production of safe vegetables and fruits. He said that the people would also get rid of those elements who sell organic compost on a high price. He said that the installation of BRUs not only can save billions of rupees of the government but also it can contribute to the development of agricultural economy, ensure food security and safety.

Through the BRU, he said, biodegradables being 70-100% of total municipal solid waste (MSW) can be utilised for production of cheap and organic compost. He said that through the establishment of BRUs, the govt can cope with air, earth and water pollution generated by solid waste. PU was playing its role to solve the problems being faced by the country and society through research. He said that the administration was encouraging and funding all those research projects aimed at solving socio-economic problems. Dr Shafiq said that the BRU facility established at PU ensures waste ownership by its generator. He said that the MSW generated by the source will not be part of the current MSW stream of the city.

He said that the BRU facility at PU has been established by the funding from PU, HEC and other industrial collaborators under the supervision of Prof Dr Firdaus-e-Bareen, the team leader of the Environmental Biotechnology Research Group in Institute of Botany comprising him, Dr Aisha Nazir and research mentees. Giving details about the unit, he said that the BRU installed at PU uses the rapid composting technology that expedites composting process.

NS retires: Nursing Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital Ruqia Bano has retired after completing 39 years of service in the health department. On this occasion, Ruqia Bano set a new example by hosting a luncheon from her own pocket for her colleagues which was appreciated. Principal Nursing College Hamida Begum, Deputy Chief Nursing Ramzan Bibi, NS PINS Razia Shamim, Razia Bano, Shahida Rasheed, Khalida Chirag, Shahida Nazir and Shahnaz Dar were also present. They lauded the departmental services performed by the retiring nurse.