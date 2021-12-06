Minister inspects schemes in Dera city

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur inspected various hygiene schemes during a surprise visit to Dera Ismail Khan district.

During the inspection of a sewerage scheme under Municipal Services Program (MSP) in Dera city, the locals pointed out some hardships they were facing, upon which the minister contacted the authorities concerned and directed them to expedite the work on the drainage project.

The minister asked MSP authorities to ensure that not only the citizens benefit from this sanitation project in a timely and quality manner but also the movement of local people and traffic on the highways and bazaars is restored properly.

Faisal Amin Gandapur, however, expressed satisfaction that under the MSP, most of the city’s drainage system would go underground and it would also enhance the beauty of the city roads, bazaars and streets.

He also directed that before awarding contracts for any development project in urban areas, the construction company concerned should be required to work round the clock on it to ensure standard completion of the scheme before the stipulated time so that the citizens do not face undue hardships.

Earlier, after assuming the portfolio of the Ministry of Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, on his arrival in Dera city, the people of the

area gave a warm welcome to him.