Wages of sin

One cannot help but think that the incident in Sialkot was somehow encouraged by the state’s recent compromise with certain religious parties despite their use of violence in Punjab. One is compelled to wonder why it is impossible for Pakistan to keep religion and politics separate. The country’s image has taken quite a blow, and all people have done is either contribute to this heinous crime or stay mum. To the world we are all culprits. The government should make laws to discourage violence in the name of religion – if it cannot keep religion away from politics altogether. Such acts can hardly reform society. The laws of the country should help and protect people, not expose them to violence.

Abdul Hafeez Korai

Larkana