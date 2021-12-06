Work on Ammar Chowk project to be completed by 31st

Rawalpindi: The Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Sunday said that the construction work of the Ammar Chowk project will be completed by December 31.

While talking about three mega projects in Rawalpindi being executed at Ammar Chowk, Kutcherri Chowk, and Defence Chowk, the Rawalpindi Development Authority chairman said that the decision to consecutively start these projects one after the other was taken keeping in view the traffic load and continuity of traffic flow on these roads.

The Rawalpindi Development Authority chairman said that the cost of the Ammar Chowk project will now be complete at cost of Rs1.3 billion, Kutcherri Chowk at Rs3.8 billion, and Defence Chowk at Rs2.1 billion.

He said that the construction of a two-story flyover at the Kutcherri Chowk project will begin at the beginning of the coming year 2022, after which development work on the Defence Chowk project will also be started.

He said the Kutcherri Chowk project's two-story flyover design is a unique design and it will be the first such project in Pakistan. He said the Ammar Chowk project was pending for the last 12 years and now the construction work that was launched by the government of Punjab with the help of Rawalpindi Development Authority and Station Headquarters Rawalpindi is in full swing.

He said that in view of the growing population and traffic congestion, the project has undergone some significant changes, including the addition of twin underpasses, undergrounding of H.T and L.T cables and the addition of a new services line and reinforced earth panel.

As well as according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, steps have also been taken to make the surrounding area clean and green. In the midst of the construction work, great care has been taken to ensure that the people have the least difficulty and do not have to worry about restricted mobility.

He said that despite COVID-19 and the harsh dry winter season the development work is going on.

He appreciated the speed and quality of work and thanked the Station Headquarters Rawalpindi, the Chaklala Cantonment Board, and FWO for their full cooperation and support in moving this important project in the right direction and is nearing completion in a record short period.