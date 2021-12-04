Sindh down Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in super comeback

KARACHI: Despite conceding a 120-run lead, Sindh engineered a super comeback when they downed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 127 runs thanks to left-arm pacer Mir Hamza’s excellent bowling in their seventh fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-2022 here on Friday.

At the SBP Sports Complex, Hamza, who had taken 3-63 in the first innings, claimed 6-33 to rock KP as they were skittled out for only 130 in 44.1 overs after resuming their second innings at 13 without loss while chasing a target of 258.

Only skipper Iftikhar Ahmed (44) and opener Sahibzada Farhan (39) showed some resistance against Sindh’s pacers. Young pacer Mohammad Hasnain got rid of both these two while Hamza blew the rest of the batting line-up which saw four batsmen losing their wickets without opening their accounts.

Iftikhar, held by Saad off Hasnain, smacked seven fours from 61 balls. Farhan, who leads the batting chart in the trophy, was held by Khurram Manzoor after the Charsadda-born batsman struck six fours from 91 balls.

Hasnain, who has made comeback in Pakistan team for the home series against West Indies, got 2-49, for match figures of 3-103.

Sindh had scored 145 and 377. KP had declared their first innings at 265-9. With their second win, Sindh extended their lead at the summit with 99 points. KP, who before this round were at the fourth place, jumped to the third spot after doing well in the first innings. They now have 81 points.

At the NBP Sports Complex, Northern eventually pulled off their maiden win of the season when they downed Central Punjab by nine wickets.

After being forced to follow-on, Central Punjab resumed their second innings at 197-9 and were bowled out for 207 to set just 20 runs target for Northern who achieved that in the eighth over for the loss of one wicket.

Off-spinner Mubasir Khan took 6-43, for 8-81 match figures. Haris Rauf finished the game with 9-109. Northern had scored 445-8 declared in their first innings. Central Punjab, in reply, perished for 257.

Northern, still at the fifth place, moved to 78 points while Central Punjab dropped to the fourth place from second with 79 points to their credit.

At the UBL Sports Complex, the match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan ended in a draw. After conceding a 123-run lead, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 311 in 78 overs in their second innings to set a target of 189 for Balochistan who were 24 without loss in five overs when the game ended.

Tayyab Tahir top-scored with 86 off 183 balls, striking nine fours and one six. Yousuf Babar, who had hammered 119 not out in the first innings, smashed 63 off 86 balls, hammering 12 fours. Mohammad Imran chipped in with 36 off 59 deliveries, striking seven fours.

Spinner Kashif Bhatti got 4-52, for 6-156 match-haul, while left-arm pacer Akif Javed claimed 3-41, for 6-119 match tally.

Southern Punjab had scored 483 all out in their first innings. Balochistan, in response, had posted 606 all out.

Southern Punjab moved from the third to the second spot with 86 points. Balochistan still trail at the rock bottom with 64 points to their credit.