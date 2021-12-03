Big prizes for winners of Kamyab Jawan Sports Gala

KARACHI: The preparation for Pakistan’s first ever sports extravaganza at educational institutions level named Kamyab Jawan Sports Gala 2021, being organised by Higher Education Commission (HEC), is in final stages.

Students of various universities will start reaching Islamabad from December 3 as the Games will be organised from December 6-9 at PSB Jinnah Sports Complex, ‘The News’ learnt on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to inaugurate the Kamyab Jawan Sports Gala 2021. Handsome amounts will be awarded to the winners of competitions. The largest chunk has been earmarked for athletics, sources informed this scribe.

They said that there would be Rs100,000 for the winner, Rs75,000 for the second position holder and Rs50,000 for the third position holder in all athletics events.

Sources said that the universities from across the country would participate in the event. It is expected that around 10,000 students would participate in 15 different disciplines.

The HEC authorities failed to inform the people about these sports competitions. The DG sports Javed Memon of HEC was contacted on his cell phone, but he did not respond.

Sources said that the students of 48 universities would participate in girls volleyball event.

A number of public and private sector universities in Karachi are in final stages of preparation. It is expected that Karachi University’s (KU) contingent will comprise 250 players and officials.

HEC will organise contests of athletics, hockey, football, squash, boxing, judo, tennis, handball and volleyball. The events will be held at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Jinnah stadium and gymnasiums, but a few sports will be organised outside PSB premises.

Sources said that there would be seven events for boys and eight for girls. Details have been sent to the sports departments of each university.

The sources said that the contingent of either Punjab University or Karachi University would be the biggest.