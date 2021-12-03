Pak players among top seeds in US Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s four junior players are among the top 10 seeds in different categories in the US Junior Open Squash that is to be held in Philadelphia from December 18-21.

The US Squash has announced Preliminary Seeding for different categories. Huzaifa Ibrahim is 3rd seed in the under-17 category.

In the under-19 category, Hamza Khan is seeded 5th, Haris Qasim 6th, Noor Zaman 8th, and M Ammad and Khushal Riaz are 9/16 seeds.

Mubeen Khan is 9/16 seed in the under-13 category.

It is to be noted that 26 junior players from Pakistan have been guaranteed main draw entry by the organisers of this event.