Pak players among top seeds in US Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s four junior players are among the top 10 seeds in different categories in the US Junior Open Squash that is to be held in Philadelphia from December 18-21.
The US Squash has announced Preliminary Seeding for different categories. Huzaifa Ibrahim is 3rd seed in the under-17 category.
In the under-19 category, Hamza Khan is seeded 5th, Haris Qasim 6th, Noor Zaman 8th, and M Ammad and Khushal Riaz are 9/16 seeds.
Mubeen Khan is 9/16 seed in the under-13 category.
It is to be noted that 26 junior players from Pakistan have been guaranteed main draw entry by the organisers of this event.
KARACHI: The preparation for Pakistan’s first ever sports extravaganza at educational institutions level named...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising judokas Qaiser Afridi and Sajjad Khan Haqqani have reached Beirut to feature in the...
ISLAMABAD: Approval and implementation of the proposed National Sports Policy will be on the top of agenda in a...
LAHORE: Rimsha of Punjab was the first to make it to the final of the ladies event on the third day of the 38th Men &...
KARACHI: DHA’s M Khalid on Thursday fired an impressive round of 71 to surprisingly emerge as a joint leader along...
KARACHI: Russia’s prominent judo Olympian Musa Mogushkov has refused to serve as Pakistan coach.“Yes Musa has...