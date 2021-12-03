NCOC allows full house for WI series

LAHORE: The National Command and Control Center has reportedly allowed full capacity crowd at the National Stadium in Karachi to watch the matches between Pakistan and West Indies.
The three-match T20I series is all set to commence from December 13, while the teams will then lock horns in the ODI series, which is part of the ICC World Cup Super League, at the same venue.
According to a Pakistan Cricket Board official, NCOC has allowed 100 percent capacity after the request of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The Windies are scheduled to arrive in Karachi on December 9.
