Whenever world ignored Afghanistan, it had to face consequences: Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, during his visit to UK, met with opposition leaders Keir Starmer and David Lemmy at the British Parliament on Thursday.

Afghan peace process, current situation in the region and Pak-UK relations were discussed during the meeting. British MPs Yasmin Qureshi, M Afzal, MP Sheeran and others were also present in the meeting.

According to a statement issued from the Governor’s House Lahore, Ch Sarwar spoke about the steps taken by Pakistan for peace and stability in Afghanistan, the current situation in the region and other issues including Kashmir issue and urged the UK govt to not only increase aid to Afghanistan, but also play a role in providing basic services there.

Keir Starmer and David Lemmy praised Pakistan's role under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Afghan peace process and eradicating terrorism.Governor Punjab said Pakistan has no personal agenda regarding Afghanistan. "We want only peace and stability in Afghanistan and the provision of basic amenities to the Afghan people," he said. Sarwar further said that whenever the world had ignored Afghanistan in the past, the whole world had to face the consequences.