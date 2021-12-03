Jahangir Tareen tried to bring down govt: PTI leader

LONDON: A spokesperson for Prime Minister Imran Khan on Trade and Investment in the UK and Europe has accused Jahangir Tareen of launching a rebel group when asked to explain that his income from the sugar industry was clean.

Sahibzada Jahangir said that thieves and dacoits rebel when Imran Khan tried to hold them accountable and thieves get bails from courts and return to live their normal lives. He was speaking at an event here organised by PTI UK leader Aneel Musarrat for Punjab Governor Chaudhary Sarwar at a restaurant where more than 400 guests were in attendance.

The PM’s adviser said that instead of explaining to the court how he had made money through his sugar mills, Jahnagir Tareen launched a rebel group within the PTI and threatened to bring down Imran Khan’s government because he didn’t want to be held accountable.

Sahibzada Jahangir accused Jahangir Tareen of being a “feudal lord”.

Sahibzada Jahangir said: “Jahangir Khan Tareen was asked to approach the court in his sugar mills case and prove innocent but he didn’t do so. Instead, Jahangir Tareen formed a rebel group of 40 people.”

He attributed to Jahangir Tareen as saying to Imran Khan: “Khan, you lifted your finger at me? I am a mega feudal lord, and you looked at me? I will cause the collapse!”

He also bracketed Tareen with those who “plunder and loot”.

He said: “Looters are getting bails from the courts and are living in luxury. Edgware Road and Park Lane are full of Pakistani rulers. Dacoits and plunderers live there. Nawaz Sharif, Yourself Raza Gilani and Asif Zardari are all living there. When Imran khan tries to do something then there is a rebellion, there’s a clamour for revolt.”

Sahibzada Jahangir asked PTI workers not to lose hearts and faith in Imran Khan and go out in public and tell the masses to be patient. He said the PTI government today was like that ship which is surrounded by the stormy waters.

He said: “Our ship is surrounded by a storm and its spinning but it’s our responsibility to save the ship. Our ministers and advisers took up flags and positions of the PTI, it’s their job to go out to your constituencies and explain the situation.” He also urged Imran Khan to reject loans from the IMF and Saudi Arabia.