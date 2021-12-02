Chrysanthemum show starts tomorrow

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is all set to start annual Chrysanthemum show in Jilani Park on coming Friday (tomorrow).
PHA’s DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that PHA has started laying a wreath of colourful flowers of Chrysanthemum in Jilani Park. He said that the exhibition would be inaugurated at Selfie Point in Jilani Park on coming Friday (tomorrow). He said the entire team of PHA worked hard to provide best entertainment to the people of Lahore. All the rare colours of Chrysanthemum flowers will be present in the exhibition, he said and invited citizens to come to Jilani Park to see the exhibition.
