Faisal Hasnain in race to become PCB Chief Executive

Faisal Hasnain. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Former Zimbabwe cricket official Faisal Hasnain is one of the contenders for the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a post which fell vacant when Wasim Khan resigned.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that two names have been finalised for the coveted post from among three aspirants who went through the scrutiny and interview process recently. “Two names have been finalised and forwarded to the high ups for the final approval. Faisal is one of the contenders,” a government source told ‘The News’.

Hasnain, a former financial head of the ICC, began the job with Zimbabwe Cricket as MD in 2018 and resigned within a year, citing the failure of Zimbabwe to qualify for World Cup 2019.

During his stay with Zimbabwe Cricket, Hasnain was often blamed for spending very little time in Zimbabwe. He, however, succeeded in ensuring hosting World Cup qualifiers for Zimbabwe.

During his tenure as MD ZC, cricket in Zimbabwe struggled financially as staff and players’ salaries were delayed and match fees remained unpaid for a number of months.

Reliable sources also say that the two names for the post of CEO have been forwarded to PCB Patron Imran Khan with one name likely to get a nod within the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, the PCB Board of Governors (BoG) is expected to meet during the forthcoming West Indies team tour to Pakistan to discuss the new appointment.