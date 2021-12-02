 
Thursday December 02, 2021
Ethiopia govt retakes town

By AFP
December 02, 2021
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia said on Wednesday that pro-government forces had recaptured of Shewa Robit, around 220-km kilometres from the capital Addis Ababa by road, after Tigrayan rebels claimed control of the town last week as part of their advance towards the capital.