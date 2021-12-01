Delay in repair of Ayub Bridge resented

ABBOTTABAD: The inordinate delay in the repair work on Ayub Bridge on Karakoram Highway (KKH) is posing a potential to the lives of motorists and commuters, who travel to upper parts of the country, including Abbottabad and elsewhere in Hazara division. The Ayub bridge, which connects Havelian with the upper parts of the country on KKH at N-35, was damaged in July 2021 due heavy rainfall in Abbottabad district.

Despite passage of almost five months, no repair work started on the bridge and the people are being forced to pass through the damaged bridge, which has become a potential threat to the lives of motorists and commuters. After the Ayub Bridge was damaged, the National Highway Authority officials rushed to the spot and closed the bridge and diverted traffic to the old small bridge. According to locals, this small bridge has further damaged and seems to be at a dangerous level which may cause an accident.

The residents of Havelian demanded the government and NHA to start the repair work on the bridge as the alternative bridge has no such capacity to handle heavy traffic. When contacted, NHA Deputy Director Ameer Khan said that rehabilitation of Ayub Bridge in Havelain at N-35 is at an advanced stage of procurement as per PEPRA rules. He said that “rectification work is complex in nature being the specialized job, estimated time for reopening of the bridge is six months after mobilization of contractor”.