Sindh, Karachi worst victims of PPP’s ‘democratic terrorism’, says Kamal

KARACHI: Declaring the Sindh government a “democratic terrorist”, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday the ugly manner in which the local government amendment bill had been passed was a disgrace to the democratic history of the world.

“Sindh and its capital Karachi are the worst victims of the PPP's democratic terrorism,” said Kamal while addressing a protest rally that was staged from the Hasan Square to Urdu Science University. A large number of party supporters and residents attended the rally.

He also announced a campaign against the PPP-led “corrupt and biased” provincial government.

He said all the revenue generating institutions created by the Karachi Municipal Corporation had been taken over by the Sindh government.

“The residents of Karachi have been deprived of their democratic rights by this act, but the PSP will stand against the PPP’s oppression, corrupt, biased and prejudiced government, and from now onward it'll be a totally different ball game.”

Kamal said the rulers did not understand the language of respect. “We did not liberate the city from the clutches of RAW to let it be turned into the personal dynasty of Asif Zardari,” he said.

He said disillusioned and dejected youths became terrorists because of the characterless and mischievous PPP rule in the province.