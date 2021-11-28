Ramiz, PSL franchise owners at loggerheads

LAHORE: A new tiff has developed between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the franchise owners of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The annoyance of PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was clearly visible during a meeting with the PSL franchise owners during which they were called a meddling in Pakistan cricket. With PSL 7, just a few months away, Raja and franchise owners had a heated argument.
The seventh edition of the league is all set to begin in mid-January next year, with drafts of the league are expected to take place in the second week of December.
“PSL is our home and you guys are intruders,” a source inside the board quoted the PCB chairman. “You have destroyed windows and doors of our house.”
Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omer replied that PSL existed because of the franchises. “We are the investors of the league,” he said. “We have six successful seasons of the league and it is our home.”
The PCB chairman asked players’ management committee member Imran Ahmed Khan why renowned T20 cricketers like Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and others stayed away from PSL.
“We have invited them many times, but they refuse to play in Pakistan,” he replied.
The board and the franchises owners disagreed over the salary cap set by the body for the upcoming edition of the league. Ramiz had asked the franchises to increase the salary cap to $1.2 million from $0.95 million.
However, the franchises after a detailed argument with the PCB chief managed to keep the salary cap at $0.95 million for the PSL.
