Afghan national held with foreign currency

LANDIKOTAL: The border authorities on Friday arrested an Afghan national after recovering US dollars from his possession at Torkham border crossing, sources said. The border officials stopped Fahim, an Afghan national, who was going to Afghanistan. They said 20,400 US dollars were recovered from Fahim’s luggage. The arrested Afghan national was handed over to the customs officials for further investigation.
LAHORE: Investigation police teams arrested 11 criminals involved in murders and robberies.
OKARA: Two women were raped in separate incidents here on Friday. In the first incident, daughter-in-law of Hameed...
KABUL: The delegations of the Islamic Emirate and the US are set to meet in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday.The...
SUKKUR: A man on Friday gunned down his wife after declaring her ‘Kari’ in district Kashmore. Reports said accused...
SUKKUR: Three different incidents of suicides were reported from Sanghar, Umarkot and Khairpur districts on...
KARACHI: The direct election for mayor in a city like Karachi is not humanly possible given its massive size and so...