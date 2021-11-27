 
Saturday November 27, 2021
National

Afghan national held with foreign currency

November 27, 2021

LANDIKOTAL: The border authorities on Friday arrested an Afghan national after recovering US dollars from his possession at Torkham border crossing, sources said. The border officials stopped Fahim, an Afghan national, who was going to Afghanistan. They said 20,400 US dollars were recovered from Fahim’s luggage. The arrested Afghan national was handed over to the customs officials for further investigation.