CM seeks S Korean investment in Punjab

LAHORE:South Korean Ambassador Mr Suh Sangpyo called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday to discuss matters of mutual interest. Both agreed to enhance cooperation in IT, skills' development, tourism, healthcare and other sectors.

At the outset, the chief minister pointed out that both the countries enjoyed friendly relations and strong economic ties, adding that trade and economic relations should be further promoted. Bilateral exchange of trade and cultural delegations would boost the friendship between both countries, he continued.

The provincial government is desirous of benefiting from South Korean experiences of utilising technology for composite development as conducive investment opportunities are available in Punjab, he said and pointed out that an investment facilitation cell had been established to start one-window operations and foreign investors are provided different facilities on a priority basis. The chief minister added that South Korean investors would be provided special incentives in special economic zones being established in the province as the government wanted to learn from the Korean experience of providing technical and vocational training to the youth. Suh Sangpyo expressed the desire to promote trade and economic ties with Pakistan and showed readiness to provide technical assistance to the Punjab government. The Punjab government has taken commendable steps to overcome corona, he added and apprised the chief minister of the details of Korean investment in Pakistan. Secretaries of industries, tourism and Planning & Development Departments and others were also present on the occasion.

Vaccination: Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office in which he was briefed about anti-polio measures. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, representative of UNICEF polio team and others were also present. The CM appreciated that samples of sewerage water collected in Lahore and other districts have been found polio-free. This is an important achievement and the health department, as well as polio teams, deserve accolades; he added and directed to continue provincial polio eradication drive for administering the vaccine to all children below the age of five years. The children are being administered polio, measles and rubella vaccines across Punjab to save them from these ailments, he stated.

ambulance: Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to approve the summary for the launch of air-ambulance service in Punjab. Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Hasaan Khawar, additional chief secretary, P&D chairman, Rescue-1122 director-general and others attended the meeting.

The CM was briefed that extended rescue services would be started from 86 tehsils while the delivery of 249 new ambulances would start from the next month. A 12-member community level rescue teams would be constituted in every union council to provide first-aid in an emergency, the meeting was informed. Rescue-1122 will release a tender for starting air-ambulance service.