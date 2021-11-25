NAB chief reviews housing societies’ mega corruption cases

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday reviewed the progress on mega corruption cases here Wednesday during a briefing by Director General (DG) NAB Lahore accompanied by Combined Investigation Teams (CITs).
The Chairman reviewed updates in mega corruption cases particularly housing sector cases including Ashiana-i-Iqbal, Paragon City, Eden Housing scandal and Pak-Arab society. He suggested taking up only relevant and evidence-loaded witnesses in the courts to defend the corruption references.
DG NAB Lahore also briefed about the under-trial references against former CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and family, references against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and Ramzan Sugar Mills.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has sought replies from the federal government and the Security Exchange Commission of...
ISLAMABAD: Despite requests made by the Ministry of Finance, the IMF has outright rejected proposal to allow the...
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has demanded the government lift ban on student unions and...
KHAR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leaders on Wednesday urged the government to arrest the killers of party activist...
LANDIKOTAL: Bismillah Welfare Trust on Wednesday sent tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan for onward distribution...
PESHAWAR: The ban on holding selection boards in the public sector universities in the province during the last six...